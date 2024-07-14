Sri Lanka to award 116,000 scholarships in 2024 under Presidential Scholarship Program

One hundred and sixteen thousand (116,000) scholarships are to be awarded for the year 2024 under the “Presidential Scholarship Program,” which is implemented according to the concept of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, for the upliftment of the education of the children of the underprivileged.

Accordingly, Rs. 824 million has been allocated for the scholarship program, which will provide Rs. 6,000 per month for 24 months to 6,000 students studying for their G.C.E. (A/L)s. Additionally, Rs. 3,600 million has been allocated for a scholarship program that grants Rs. 3,000 per month for 12 months to 100,000 students from grade 1 to grade 11.

In addition, Rs. 288 million has been allocated for the scholarship program offered to student monks, Sheela Matha, and lay students studying in Piriven and Sheela Matha educational institutes. Furthermore, Rs. 720 million has been allocated for the scholarship program jointly offered by the Regulatory Commission and the President’s Fund for students studying telecommunication as a subject for the G.C.E. (A/L) examination.

Accordingly, in addition to the existing scholarship programs, more than Rs. 5,000 million will be allocated to students for these scholarship programs.

Under the two scholarship programs implemented for G.C.E. (A/L) students and children from grade 1 to grade 11, the following allocations will be made: 242 G.C.E. (A/L) students in four education zones of the Colombo district and 4,866 students from grade 1 to grade 11 will receive scholarships.

Additionally, 240 G.C.E. (A/L) students in four education zones of the Gampaha district and 6,234 students from grade 1 to grade 11 will be awarded scholarships. In the Kalutara district, 180 G.C.E. (A/L) students in three education zones and 4,390 students from grade 1 to grade 11 will receive scholarships.

In the Jaffna district, 300 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 3,544 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in five education zones will be awarded scholarships. In the Mannar district, 120 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 1,030 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in two education zones will receive scholarships. For the Vavuniya district, 120 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 1,298 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in two education zones will receive scholarships.

In the Mullaitivu district, 120 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 1,028 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in two education zones will be awarded scholarships. In the Kilinochchi district, 120 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 956 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in two education zones will receive scholarships.

For 364 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 8,392 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in six education zones of the Kurunegala district, 120 G.C.E. (A/L) students, and 4,046 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in two education zones of the Puttalam district will receive scholarships.

For 300 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 3,436 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in five education zones of the Batticaloa district, 420 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 4,340 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in seven education zones of the Ampara district, and 300 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 2,972 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in five education zones of the Trincomalee district will receive scholarships.

For 360 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 5,410 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in six education zones of the Badulla district, 240 G.C.E. (A/L) students, and 2,994 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in four education zones of the Monaragala district will be awarded scholarships, while 240 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 5,642 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in four education zones of the Ratnapura district, and 180 G.C.E. (A/L) students, and 4,524 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in three education zones of the Kegalle district, scholarships will be provided.

For 360 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 6,472 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in six education zones of the Kandy district, 240 G.C.E. (A/L) students, and 2,894 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in four education zones of the Matale district, and 300 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 4,940 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in five education zones of the Nuwara Eliya district will receive scholarships.

For 240 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 4,410 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in four education zones of the Galle district, 240 G.C.E. (A/L) students, and 3,644 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in four education zones of the Matara district, and 180 G.C.E. (A/L) students, and 3,330 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in three education zones of the Hambantota district will be awarded scholarships.

On behalf of 300 G.C.E. (A/L) students and 5,360 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in five education zones of the Anuradhapura district, and 177 G.C.E. (A/L) students, and 2,456 students from grade 1 to grade 11 in three education zones of the Polonnaruwa district, scholarships will also be offered.

The President’s Fund will arrange scholarships for all selected students at the school level. Each school will receive scholarships based on its student enrollment, with details available from the Zonal Education Office. A list of schools yet to apply for scholarships has also been provided to the Zonal Education Offices. Therefore, schools that have not yet applied are urged to do so promptly.

In addition to the ongoing scholarship programs, a ceremony chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe will soon award 5,000 scholarships to student monks at Piriven and Sheela Matha educational institutes in Colombo.

(President’s Media)