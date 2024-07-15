Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union warns of indefinite strike if demands not met

The Railway Station Masters’ Union in Sri Lanka has warned of an indefinite strike if the Minister of Transport does not submit their demands for Cabinet approval and provide solutions by today (July 15).

The union’s President, Sumedha Somarathne, told the media that the Minister had assured them that Cabinet approval for six of their 14 demands would be obtained by today.

“Our 14 demands include issues such as the failure to recruit officers for existing railway vacancies and inadequate promotions,” he said.

Somarathne also stated that the union will meet tomorrow (July 16) to make a final decision.