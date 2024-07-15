Investigation launched after students in Mihintale suffer complications from vaccine

Eleven students from a school in Mihintale became critically ill after receiving a vaccination at Mihintale Hospital.

They were admitted to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

These students, aged 6 to 13, fell ill after getting the vaccine yesterday (July 14) during their visit to Mihintale Hospital for a common cold.

The vaccine caused poisoning, leading to their severe condition.

An investigation, led by the North Central Provincial Health Director, has begun.