Investigation launched after students in Mihintale suffer complications from vaccine
Posted by Editor on July 15, 2024 - 9:49 am
Eleven students from a school in Mihintale became critically ill after receiving a vaccination at Mihintale Hospital.
They were admitted to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for further treatment.
These students, aged 6 to 13, fell ill after getting the vaccine yesterday (July 14) during their visit to Mihintale Hospital for a common cold.
The vaccine caused poisoning, leading to their severe condition.
An investigation, led by the North Central Provincial Health Director, has begun.
