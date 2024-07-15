Maithripala Sirisena Must Pay Easter Attacks Compensation in Full Before August 30, 2024

Posted by Editor on July 15, 2024 - 11:42 am

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has informed the Supreme Court that he has already paid Rs. 58 million of the Rs. 100 million fine imposed on him for failing to prevent the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

His lawyers have requested an extension of six years to pay the remaining Rs. 42 million, proposing to make payments of Rs. 8.5 million in ten installments from June 30, 2024, to June 20, 2033.

Sirisena, who receives a pension of Rs. 97,500 and an additional Rs. 54,285 as a Member of Parliament, explained his financial situation in the motion.

However, the Supreme Court has ordered former President Maithripala Sirisena and two others, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara and former Chief of State Intelligence Service (SIS) Nilantha Jayawardena, to complete their outstanding payments before August 30, 2024.

If they fail to do so, contempt of court charges will be filed against them before September 20, 2024.

The Supreme Court had previously ruled on January 12, 2023, that Sirisena, along with other officials, violated the fundamental rights of the public by neglecting to act on credible intelligence regarding the bombings on April 21, 2019.

The respondents named in the petitions included Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, Former National Intelligence Service Chief Sisira Mendis, and others.

On that day, the Supreme Court ordered the government to pay Rs. 1 million as compensation per person to those who were killed in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Additionally, Former Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara and Former State Intelligence Services Chief Nilantha Jayawardena were ordered to pay Rs. 75 million each, Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando to pay Rs. 50 million, and Former National Intelligence Service Chief Sisira Mendis to pay Rs. 10 million.

The Supreme Court specified that all these funds need to be collected and used to compensate the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks. Alongside Sirisena, former IGP Pujith Jayasundara was ordered to pay Rs. 75 million but has only paid Rs. 1.9 million.