Electricity Tariff in Sri Lanka slashed by 22.5% effective July 16, 2024

Posted by Editor on July 15, 2024 - 3:00 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced a 22.5% electricity tariff revision, effective tomorrow (July 16).

PUCSL Chairman Professor Manjula Fernando shared the details of this change.

Starting at midnight, electricity tariffs will decrease by 25% for domestic consumers using less than 30 units. The unit price will drop from Rs 8 to Rs 6.

For consumers using between 61 and 90 units, bills will be reduced by 55%, with the unit price falling from Rs 20 to Rs 9.

Religious places will also see a tariff reduction of over 30%, as mentioned by Professor Fernando.

He noted that stakeholders expressed concerns about reductions for minor industries and hotels.

In response, a 33% reduction has been approved for these sectors during daytime hours, applicable to both low voltage and 33kV systems.