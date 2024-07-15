Electricity Tariff in Sri Lanka slashed by 22.5% effective July 16, 2024
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced a 22.5% electricity tariff revision, effective tomorrow (July 16).
PUCSL Chairman Professor Manjula Fernando shared the details of this change.
Starting at midnight, electricity tariffs will decrease by 25% for domestic consumers using less than 30 units. The unit price will drop from Rs 8 to Rs 6.
For consumers using between 61 and 90 units, bills will be reduced by 55%, with the unit price falling from Rs 20 to Rs 9.
Religious places will also see a tariff reduction of over 30%, as mentioned by Professor Fernando.
He noted that stakeholders expressed concerns about reductions for minor industries and hotels.
In response, a 33% reduction has been approved for these sectors during daytime hours, applicable to both low voltage and 33kV systems.
