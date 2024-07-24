Two more suspects arrested over ‘Club Wasantha’ murder

Posted by Editor on July 24, 2024 - 7:20 am

Sri Lankan police have arrested two more people for allegedly helping the gunmen who killed businessman Surendra Wasantha Perera, known as “Club Wasantha,” and another person.

The suspects were caught in Athurugiriya and Battaramulla after reportedly assisting the killers in escaping.

Earlier, police had arrested a 21-year-old woman on Sunday, July 21, for her suspected involvement in the killing of “Club Wasantha” in Athurugiriya.

Before these arrests, police had already detained eight suspects, including the owner of the tattoo studio where the shooting happened and another 21-year-old woman, for allegedly aiding the shooting.

