Gazette increasing daily wage of plantation workers in Sri Lanka cancelled
Posted by Editor on July 24, 2024 - 8:16 am
A gazette notification has been issued, canceling the previous gazette notification that had increased the daily wages of plantation workers.
Accordingly, the Ministry of Labor has announced that it has given instructions to pay the increased daily wage of Rs 1,700 to plantation workers through the Wages Board.
