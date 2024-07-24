Jul 24 2024 July 24, 2024 July 24, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Gazette increasing daily wage of plantation workers in Sri Lanka cancelled

July 24, 2024
Tea pickers in Sri Lanka

(Image by guciuksg from Pixabay)

A gazette notification has been issued, canceling the previous gazette notification that had increased the daily wages of plantation workers.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Labor has announced that it has given instructions to pay the increased daily wage of Rs 1,700 to plantation workers through the Wages Board.

