Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court Bars Deshabandu Tennakoon from IGP Post

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (July 24) issued an interim order preventing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshbandu Tennakoon from functioning as IGP.

This decision followed the filing of nine petitions, including one by Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, challenging Tennakoon’s appointment.

The petitioners claim that Tennakoon’s nomination, recommended by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, has not been formally approved by the Constitutional Council.

The petitioners emphasized that President Wickremesinghe’s decision to appoint Tennakoon as IGP was entirely unlawful. Consequently, they sought an order to quash the appointment.

The case was reviewed by Justices Yasantha Kodagoda, Achala Wengappuli, and Mahinda Samayawardhena.

The petitioners argue that the President’s recommendation violates fundamental constitutional rights.

The Constitutional Council, Speaker, Deshbandu Tennakoon, Attorney General, and other relevant parties are named as respondents.

Lawyers Geoffrey Alagaratnam, Upul Jayasuriya, Shamil Perera, Saliya Pieris, Viran Corea, Suren Fernando, Lakshan Dias, Thishya Weragoda, and Vinura Kularatne represented the petitioners.

Romesh de Silva represented Tennakoon, and Nerin Pulle represented the Attorney General.