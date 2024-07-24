Sri Lanka’s DMT urges immediate vehicle transfer reporting via WhatsApp

Posted by Editor on July 24, 2024 - 1:56 pm

Sri Lanka’s Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has asked the public to report their new vehicle purchases immediately via WhatsApp.

Commissioner General Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasinghe announced that both the buyer and seller must inform the DMT about vehicle transfers.

To make this easier, the DMT has provided a WhatsApp number: 0768833300.

Sellers need to notify the DMT through the Vehicle Ownership Transfer Board, and buyers must transfer ownership to their name within 14 days of purchase. Both parties are responsible for informing the DMT about the change.

“Many people face problems when using vehicles without transferring ownership. Therefore, the DMT will impose a fine for not changing ownership within 14 days. After 14 days, a fee of Rs. 100 will be charged. The fine can reach up to Rs. 100,000 for buses, lorries, vans, or cars, and up to Rs. 50,000 for three-wheelers and motorcycles,” said the Commissioner General.