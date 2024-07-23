Sri Lanka Government to apologize for mandatory COVID-19 cremation policy

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved a proposal for the government to apologize to communities affected by the mandatory cremation policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a press conference on July 23, Minister Bandula Gunawardena explained that the Ministry of Health had recommended cremation for those who died of COVID-19. This led to 276 Muslim victims being cremated. However, in February 2021, the government allowed burials under strict conditions.

In July 2021, a study by the University of Sri Jayewardenepura found no presence of the virus in surface water in Colombo and Kandy. A second study in March 2024 by the China-Sri Lanka Joint Research and Demonstration Center for Water Technology confirmed that the virus was spread through feces and urine, not through safe burials.

Based on these findings, the Cabinet approved an apology to those affected by the cremation policy. They also plan to introduce a law allowing families to choose between burial or cremation to prevent similar issues in the future. Additionally, they may introduce laws regarding body donations to medical faculties.

The Cabinet approved a proposal for a bill that allows individuals or their families to choose between burial and cremation.