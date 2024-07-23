SJB to form strongest alliance in Sri Lanka’s history for Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on July 23, 2024 - 7:39 pm

Ranjith Madduma Bandara, General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), announced that the SJB will contest the upcoming Presidential Election as the strongest alliance in Sri Lanka’s political history.

The agreement will be signed on August 8, 2024.

During a media briefing, MP Madduma Bandara stated that the SJB alliance will include MPs from the most powerful parties in Parliament.

He added that the alliance, with over 35 MPs, will be revealed to the public after the agreement is signed.