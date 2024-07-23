Doctors call off strike as new Director appointed for National Eye Hospital
Posted by Editor on July 23, 2024 - 12:00 pm
Doctors of the National Eye Hospital in Colombo have called off their strike after the appointment of a new hospital director.
The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) stated that the strike was in response to the alleged inappropriate behavior of the former Acting Hospital Director.
The strike, which began with doctors withdrawing from patient care, disrupted hospital operations.
Media Spokesman for the GMOA, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, highlighted the tense situation caused by the former director’s behavior and emphasized that the association had requested his removal earlier in the day.
