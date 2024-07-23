K. Sujeewa leaves hospital

Posted by Editor on July 23, 2024 - 11:15 am

Singer K. Sujeewa, who was receiving treatment at Colombo National Hospital after being shot, has left the hospital.

Surendra Wasantha Perera, also known as Club Wasantha, was killed in a shooting attack by two unknown gunmen when he came to open a tattoo studio in the Athurugiriya area on June 8, 2024.

Four people, including Singer K. Sujeewa, were injured and admitted to Colombo National Hospital and Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for treatment. After undergoing several surgeries, Sujeeva was moved to a paid ward and has now been discharged from the hospital.