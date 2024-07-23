Sri Lanka President assures Presidential Election will be held as scheduled

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has guaranteed that the presidential election will be held, as the budget has allocated funds specifically for this purpose.

He provided this assurance during a meeting with ruling party MPs yesterday afternoon (July 22).

During the meeting, he thanked the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), led by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, for their support over the past two years.

President Wickremesinghe also indicated that there are no provisions for a parliamentary election this year, despite the opposition’s claims that he is trying to delay the presidential election.

He mentioned that the previous period was very difficult but assured that this challenging time has passed.

Meanwhile, MP Dayasiri Jayasekara noted that even though the election commission has announced the date for the presidential election, the president still has the authority to dissolve parliament.

MP Tissa Attanayake from the Samagi Jana Balawega (SJB) stated that there is no need to introduce the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution at this time.