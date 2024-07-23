Body of stabbed man found in parked three-wheeler in Colombo
The body of a person who was stabbed to death has been found inside a parked three-wheeler at Ward Place in Colombo, police said.
The deceased has been identified as a 33-year-old man who was a temporary resident of Athurugiriya.
The three-wheeler was parked in front of the National Dental Hospital in Ward Place. Police received this information from the Cinnamon Gardens Police around 1:00 AM today (July 23).
Police later inquired with the Department of Motor Traffic about the three-wheeler and discovered it was registered to a resident of Middeniya.
The owner stated he had given the vehicle to his 33-year-old brother-in-law, who is a taxi driver.
The victim used to hire out a three-wheeler in Colombo. The Cinnamon Gardens Police are conducting further investigations.
