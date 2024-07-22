Gnanasara thero released on bail

The Colombo High Court has ordered the release of Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero on bail, following a decision by the Court of Appeal.

Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige issued this order on the morning of July 22.

On July 18, 2024, the Court of Appeal granted bail to Gnanasara Thero, who had been sentenced to four years in prison for making defamatory comments about Islam at Kuragala. He will be on bail until his revision petition is heard.

Gnanasara Thero was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs 50,000 and two surety bails of Rs 500,000 each. Additionally, he is banned from traveling overseas, and the Colombo High Court will inform the Immigration and Emigration Controller of this restriction.

On March 28, 2024, the Colombo High Court sentenced Gnanasara Thero to four years in prison and fined him Rs 100,000 for his defamatory comments against Islam during a 2016 media briefing at the Kuragala Buddhist monastery.

The judge found him guilty of two charges filed by the Attorney General under the Penal Code. Each charge resulted in two years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000. These sentences are to be served separately.

If Gnanasara Thero fails to pay the fine, his prison sentence will be extended by two years.

The judge ruled that the accusations against Gnanasara Thero were proven beyond a reasonable doubt, emphasizing that his statements were deliberate, not accidental. Such statements disrupt religious harmony and unity in the country.

The judge noted that Gnanasara Thero failed in his duty as a religious leader to maintain inter-faith harmony.

The judge also informed Gnanasara Thero that he has the right to appeal the verdict.