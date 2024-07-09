Sri Lanka Police arrest seven in connection with Athurugiriya shooting case
Posted by Editor on July 9, 2024 - 6:31 pm
Sri Lanka Police have apprehended seven individuals, including the owner of a tattoo studio, in connection with a shooting incident in Athurugiriya that resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including Surendra Wasantha Perera, also known as “Club Wasantha.”
Four people, including singer K. Sujeewa, Club Wasantha’s wife, and the tattoo studio owner’s wife, were injured.
The arrested individuals are suspected of aiding and abetting in the shooting incident, police said.
