Sri Lanka Train services disrupted by strike from Station Masters and Controllers

Train services in Sri Lanka have been disrupted due to a strike by Railway Station Masters that started at midnight on July 9, demanding promotions among other things.

The Railway Department announced that several trains have been canceled, and only a few are running.

Two trains will run from Colombo Fort to Negombo and Veyangoda, two from Polgahawela to Fort, three from Galle to Fort, and one from Aluthgama to Fort.

Railway Controllers have also joined the strike. The Railway Department said that Station Masters who do not report for duty today (July 10) will be considered as having left their jobs.

Railways General Manager S.S. Mudalige stated that the government declared train services an essential service in a gazette notification (2390/28) issued on June 29, 2024.

This announcement comes just before the planned strike by Station Masters and Train Controllers today (July 10).