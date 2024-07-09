Sri Lanka Parliament passes Telecommunications (Amendment) Bill

The Sri Lanka Telecommunications (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Parliament of Sri Lanka with amendments this evening (July 09).

Changes were made to the bill during the committee stage following debates on its second reading.

The Minister of Technology initially presented the bill to Parliament on May 10, 2024, aiming to update the Sri Lanka Telecommunications Act No. 25 of 1991, marking the first amendments to the act in 28 years.