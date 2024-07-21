21-year-old woman arrested over ‘Club Wasantha’ murder

July 21, 2024

Sri Lanka Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of being linked to the recent killing at ‘Club Wasantha’ in Athurugiriya.

On July 9, police arrested seven suspects, including the owner of the tattoo studio in Athurugiriya where the shooting occurred.

The incident resulted in the deaths of ‘Club Wasantha’ and another person and wounded four others.

The other individuals arrested are suspected of aiding and abetting the shooting.

Investigations have revealed that the tattoo studio owner received Rs. 1 million over time.

Special protection has been provided to him under a court order because accomplices of the criminal figure known as “Loku Patty,” who is suspected to be involved in the incident, are detained in prison.

The studio owner is currently held under special security in another prison outside Colombo and has requested to make a confidential statement to the Kaduwela Magistrate.

Meanwhile, the seven suspects, including the tattoo studio owner, remain in remand custody. The shocking shooting occurred during the opening ceremony of a tattoo and piercing studio near the Clock Tower in Athurugiriya on the morning of July 8.

Six people were rushed to the hospital following the incident. Police confirmed that 55-year-old businessman Surendra Wasantha Perera, known as “Club Wasantha,” and a 38-year-old man succumbed to their injuries.

Popular singer K. Sujeewa and Wasantha’s wife were among the four injured.

During the investigation, police discovered the car used by the suspects to carry out the shooting was found abandoned in Kaduwela.

Additionally, the van used by the suspects was found in an abandoned land in the Bulathsinhala area.