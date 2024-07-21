IMF delegation to visit Sri Lanka next week for economic progress review
Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance, Shehan Semasinghe, announced that an IMF delegation will visit Sri Lanka next week to review the country’s economic progress.
He clarified that this visit is not for the third review of the IMF bailout package but to focus on current economic progress and future actions to strengthen the economy.
Semasinghe stated, “We aim to maintain the current economic stability and a 5.1% growth rate from the first quarter throughout the year. While most forecasts predict 2% growth, we hope to achieve between 3% and 3.5% this year.”
He also mentioned that he hopes the election period will not hinder economic growth, aiming for a 3.5% growth rate this year.
