Sirisena: 19A limited Executive Presidency powers and shortened term

Posted by Editor on July 21, 2024 - 2:30 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena explained that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution aimed to limit the executive President’s powers and shorten the President’s term from six to five years.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday (July 19) that failing to amend Article 83 (b) of the Constitution was a mistake by Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne, PC, due to his inexperience.

On Saturday (July 20), President’s Counsel Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne responded, expressing regret that President Wickremesinghe blamed him for not reducing the terms of the President and Parliament.

In response, former President Sirisena emphasized that the 19th Amendment was intended to repeal the 18th Amendment, which gave unlimited powers to the Executive Presidency.

As a common candidate back then, he supported the 19th Amendment to curb these powers and shorten the President’s term.