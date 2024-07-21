Asanga Abeyagoonasekera arrested at BIA

July 21, 2024 - 10:15 am

The former Director General of the Institute of National Strategic Studies of Sri Lanka (INSSSL), Asanga Abeyagoonasekera, was arrested this morning (July 21) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Police detained him at the arrival terminal following an arrest warrant issued by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) related to a case against him.

Asanga Abeyagoonasekera is the son of Ossie Abeyagoonasekera, the former leader of the Sri Lanka Mahajana Pakshaya (SLMP).