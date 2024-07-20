Ali Sabri Raheem granted bail after arrest for failing to appear in court

Posted by Editor on July 20, 2024 - 1:45 pm

Puttalam District MP Ali Sabri Raheem has been granted bail after being produced before the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court today (July 20).

The Puttalam Acting Magistrate ordered the MP to be released on a surety bail of Rs. 200,000 and to appear in court on July 22.

Parliamentarian Ali Sabri Raheem, against whom a warrant had been issued recently, was arrested this morning after he surrendered to the Kalpitiya Police.

Earlier, Puttalam Additional District Judge and Magistrate Ayonara Wimalaratne issued an open warrant for Raheem’s immediate arrest when he failed to appear in court for a case filed by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) at the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court, related to charges of trespassing and property damage.

In March, Raheem faced a one-month suspension from Parliament after a resolution for his suspension was passed due to undisclosed reasons.

Previously, he had been involved in a controversy involving the seizure of undeclared gold and mobile phones at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Colombo last year.