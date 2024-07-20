Sri Lanka begins modernization of Hingurakgoda Airport for International operations

According to a decision by the Sri Lankan government, construction work to modernize Hingurakgoda Domestic Airport for international flight operations commenced on Friday (July 19), under the initiative of the Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation, Nimal Siripala de Silva.

The airport, formerly known as RAF Minneriya, was built during World War II for the British Royal Air Force.

The government of President Ranil Wickremasinghe has decided to transform the airport, located in the middle of the country, into an international airport to strengthen Sri Lanka’s economic enhancement. The 2024 budget has allocated Rs. 2 billion for its initial construction and development.

In Phase I, the current 2,287-meter-long and 46-meter-wide runway will be extended to 2,500 meters. Construction is scheduled to be completed in six months to accommodate Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation emphasizes that the total construction cost, estimated at around Rs. 17 billion, will be carried out by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

The total supervision of the project is entrusted to Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited. Notably, this runway expansion will occur within the perimeter of the SLAF Base Hingurakgoda, eliminating the need for additional land acquisition.

State Minister Siripala Gamlath, Secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation Mr. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority Mr. G.S. Withanage, Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd. Eng. Athula Galketiya, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority Air Vice Marshal Sagara Kotakadeniya, and several other officials attended the commencement of the construction.

This project, the largest in the history of the Sri Lanka Air Force, demonstrates the SLAF’s civil engineering capabilities and commitment to enhancing Sri Lanka’s aviation sector by constructing an international runway at Hingurakgoda Airport.

A skilled workforce of SLAF Airmen from the Airfield Construction Wing at SLAF Base Ratmalana will execute the project, coordinated by the Director of the Special Project Management Unit, Air Vice Marshal Engineer Sumedha Silva.

This initiative showcases the SLAF’s technical prowess and marks a significant step in developing Sri Lanka’s aviation infrastructure to meet international standards.

Speaking at the event, Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva stated that the modernization project aims to transform Hingurakgoda Airport into an international airport. He mentioned that Rs. 2 billion had been allocated through the 2023 government budget for the airport’s development and that the government would allocate funds each year for its construction.

“Our ultimate goal is to operate Hingurakgoda Airport as an international civil airport, similar to Mattala, Katunayake, Ratmalana, and Palali airports. Therefore, to make this development project a success, I request the collaborative support of all concerned parties,” the Minister said.