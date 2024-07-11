Sri Lankan MPs concerned about aired confession video on ‘Club Wasantha’ killing

Sri Lankan MPs from both the ruling and opposition sides raised concerns about the airing of a video confession by a tattoo studio owner linked to the killing at ‘Club Wasantha’ in Athurugiriya on Monday.

Today in Sri Lanka’s Parliament, MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake initially criticized the video as a media spectacle.

“It’s evident that the police had previously interrogated the suspect and later staged a media event,” Dissanayake stated. “During the video, we saw the DIG prompting the suspect with facts whenever he struggled to recall certain details. This kind of scenario is unacceptable.”

Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella suggested that the video’s release might aim to exonerate those responsible for the crime.

Leader of the House Susil Premajayantha also expressed concerns, noting that publicly airing the video could impact ongoing investigations and court proceedings.”

