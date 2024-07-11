Bus overturns in Nuwara Eliya: 40 passengers injured
July 11, 2024
A private bus carrying a group of people on an excursion from Nuwara Eliya to Trincomalee was involved in an accident in Nuwara Eliya’s Labukele, Toppas area at around 5:00 AM today (July 11).
According to police reports, the bus, carrying 41 people including the driver and assistant, experienced brake failure while navigating a curvy section, causing it to roll from the upper road to the lower road where the accident occurred.
As a result, 40 passengers sustained injuries and were taken to Nuwara Eliya District General Hospital by local residents and police officials.
A hospital spokesperson mentioned that some of the injured individuals suffered broken bones.
