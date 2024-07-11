Sri Lanka to make final decision on lifting vehicle import ban by mid-August

Posted by Editor on July 11, 2024 - 8:58 am

Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, announced that a final decision on lifting the vehicle import ban will be made by mid-August.

He made this announcement while speaking in the Parliament of Sri Lanka yesterday (July 10).

A committee, which met on July 4, will submit its report to the Cabinet by the second week of August.

The report aims to ensure that the decision on vehicle imports balances the country’s exchange status with the needs of the people.

The State Minister outlined that vehicles will be imported in four categories: public transport vehicles, goods transport vehicles, alternative vehicles, and general/private vehicles.

The Cabinet has approved the import of 1,000 vehicles for the tourism industry, but none have been imported yet.

This includes 250 buses and 750 passenger vans, subject to the Tourism Ministry’s permission, according to Siyambalapitiya.