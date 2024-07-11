Police Sergeant in Anuradhapura takes own life using service weapon
Posted by Editor on July 11, 2024 - 8:42 am
A Police Sergeant on duty at the Ruwanweli Maha Seya police post in Anuradhapura reportedly took his own life last night using his service weapon.
He was a 55-year-old resident of Anuradhapura.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:
For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926
Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535 / +94 11 2 682570
CCCline: 1333 (toll free)
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to make final decision on lifting vehicle import ban by mid-August July 11, 2024
- Police Sergeant in Anuradhapura takes own life using service weapon July 11, 2024
- Passenger dies after falling from overcrowded train amid strike July 10, 2024
- Suspects arrested over ‘Club Wasantha’ murder remanded until July 22 July 10, 2024
- Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ strike continues indefinitely despite warning July 10, 2024