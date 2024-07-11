Police Sergeant in Anuradhapura takes own life using service weapon

Posted by Editor on July 11, 2024 - 8:42 am

A Police Sergeant on duty at the Ruwanweli Maha Seya police post in Anuradhapura reportedly took his own life last night using his service weapon.

He was a 55-year-old resident of Anuradhapura.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535 / +94 11 2 682570

CCCline: 1333 (toll free)