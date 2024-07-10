Passenger dies after falling from overcrowded train amid strike
July 10, 2024
A passenger died and another was injured after falling off a moving train near the Bemmulla Railway Station today (July 10).
This incident occurred amid a trade union action carried out by the Station Masters, which disrupted train operations and led to limited services and overcrowded trains.
The train, traveling from Colombo Fort to Polgahawela, was heavily crowded when the passengers fell while riding on the footboard.
This is the first death reported during the ongoing train strike.
Police are investigating the accident.
