Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday requested diplomats to take action to lift travel advisories issued by their respective governments on Sri Lanka subsequent to the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He pointed out that the day-to-day life of the people is back to normal and the security has been maximised. The Premier made this request during a special discussion with the Ambassadors and the High Commissioners in Sri Lanka at the Temple Trees last evening.

He apprised the participants on the present security situation of the country and also the progress of the investigations being carries out on the bomb attacks so far.

At the meeting, the security forces assured the enforcement of the law strictly against those who were involved in to create communal unrest in the name of the bomb attacks. Defence State Minister Ruwan Wijewardene, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Foreign Secretary Ravinath Aryasinhe and DIG Ajith Rohana also participated.

(Source: Daily News – By Lahiru Fernando)