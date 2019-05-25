If the Police do not arrest the General Secretary of the All Ceylon Thowheeth Jama’ath (ACTJ), Abdul Razeek, within the course of next week, the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) will find him and do the needful, warned General Secretary of the BBS, Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera yesterday (24).

He was addressing the media at the BBS headquarters in Rajagiriya.

“So far, the Police have not arrested this man because he is giving out the names of many small fry. But he is the Leader of the ACTJ and he is the shark the Police need to arrest. He is the mastermind behind this. The Police should arrest Razeek first or we will find this man and do it for them,” he claimed.

He further claimed that the ACTJ and the Sri Lanka Thowheed Jama’ath (SLTJ) organisations have now broken up into over 50 sub sects. “First it was the ACTJ and the SLTJ and then came the National Thowheed Jama’ath (NTJ) and now there’s even a United Thowheed Jama’ath,” he claimed.

The monk added that he has already given all the information on the alleged attacks on Buddhist temples by the NTJ to the Security Forces. He also said that the BBS’s first priority will be to eradicate Wahabbism, in order to prevent another turn of events such as the 21 April, Easter Sunday attacks.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Ranmini Gunasekara)