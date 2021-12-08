Litro asked to recall unused gas cylinders distributed before December 04

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has directed the Litro Gas company to recall all unused LP gas cylinders distributed before December 04 currently with dealers and at households.

Accordingly, unused LP domestic gas cylinders with blue color polythene seals will be recalled and replaced with new cylinders with red seals.

Litro Gas Lanka commenced the distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders on December 06, conforming to the requirements of the CAA.

The new stock of LP gas cylinders can be identified by the shrink bundling film of the gas cylinder valves (the polythene seal), which will carry a red logo on a white background.