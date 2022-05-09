Mahinda Rajapaksa supporters urge him not to resign
Posted in Local News
Supporters of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have gathered opposite Temple Trees to urge him Not to resign from the post of Prime Minister.
The supporters claimed that they are against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s request for the Prime Minister to resign from the post.
At the same time, the MynaGoGama protest is also taking place opposite Temple Trees demanding Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign.
