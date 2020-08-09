Leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Mahinda Rajapaksa has taken oaths as the new prime minister of Sri Lanka a short while ago.

He was sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (09) at the sacred site of Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

This is the fourth time Mahinda Rajapaksa secured the prime ministerial portfolio.

Mahinda Rajapakasa, who contested the General Election 2020 from Kurunegala, was elected to Parliament in August 2020 with the highest number of votes ever recorded by a single candidate in Sri Lankan parliamentary history, with 527,364 votes.





(AP Photos – By Eranga Jayawardena)