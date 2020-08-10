Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) led by Mano Ganesan which contested the general election under Samagi Jana Balawegaya ( SJB) says 15 MPs from his party, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) and All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) led by Rishad Bathiudeen would sit as a separate group in Parliament if they are not given slots from the national list, as promised by the SJB leadership.

Mr. Ganesan in his Facebook post said “Do not play with the National List. I warned during a late-night meeting that if SJB did not give us the slots as promised, 15 MPs returned from TPA (6), SLMC (5), and ACMC (4) will have to sit in Parliament as a separate group. Ultimatum till Monday.”

Meanwhile, Palani Digambaram who also belongs to TPA said the discussions held with the SJB leaders ended without any decision. “We shall be meeting up again today to resolve the national list issue,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)