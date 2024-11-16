Mahindananda Aluthgamage Retires from Politics

Former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage announced today (November 16) that he is retiring from politics.

During a media briefing, he stated that the recent general election demonstrated that the people of the Kandy District no longer require his services. As a result, he has decided to conclude his political career.

Here is what former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said during the media briefing:

“The people of Kandy decided in the recent election that the Aluthgamage family’s seven decades of service are no longer needed. For over three decades, focusing on Nawalapitiya, I have done everything I could for the people of the Kandy District. I still recall the state of Nawalapitiya, Kurunduwatta, and the entire Kandy city when I first entered politics.

Over my 35 years in public service, I believe I have provided the maximum service possible to the people of the Kandy District, with Nawalapitiya at the forefront. I began my political journey in the 1993 Provincial Council elections, where I received 13,000 preferential votes. Over time, with the support of the people of Kandy, I was able to increase that number to 160,000 votes.

Throughout those elections, I faced many allegations and criticisms, but the people of Kandy rejected all of them and elevated me to the highest position in the district. However, in this election, the people made a different decision.

Therefore, I have decided to step away from politics, respecting the people’s decision. Throughout my political career, I have always respected the people’s verdict. I have believed that as long as the people stood with me, I would remain in politics. But now, with their decision, I have chosen to bid farewell to my political journey.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported me, stood by me, and gave me strength throughout my political career. May the blessings of the Sacred Tooth Relic be upon all of you. With that, I take my leave.”