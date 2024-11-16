Sri Lanka’s newly elected MPs announced via gazette
Posted by Editor on November 16, 2024 - 7:00 pm
The names of all Members of Parliament (MPs) elected in the 2024 Parliamentary Election in Sri Lanka have been officially published.
The announcement was made through Extraordinary Gazette No. 2410/07, dated November 15, 2024.
This gazette notification, issued by the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, contains the complete list of MPs representing each electorate.
Click here to read Extraordinary Gazette No. 2410/07
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
