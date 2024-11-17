21 women elected to Sri Lanka’s Parliament in 2024 Election

Nineteen female candidates from the National People’s Power (NPP) and two from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) have been elected to Parliament through the 2024 Parliamentary Election in Sri Lanka.

The number of female Members of Parliament (MPs) could increase further if these parties nominate more women through their National Lists.

Elected National People’s Power (NPP) Female MPs

Muthumenike Rathwatte (Digamadulla) Ambika Samuel (Badulla) Nilanthi Kottahachchi (Kalutara) Oshani Umanga (Kalutara) Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne (Colombo) Samanmalee Gunasinghe (Colombo) Dr. Harini Amarasuriya (Colombo) Saroja Savithri Paulraj (Matara) Nilusha Lakmali (Ratnapura) Sagarika Gangani Athauda (Kegalle) Geetha Rathna Kumari Herath (Kurunegala) Hiruni Madusha Wijesinghe (Puttalam) Chathuri Gangani (Monaragala) Thushari Jayasinghe (Kandy) Hasara Nayanathara Premathilaka (Galle) Deepthi Niranjani Wasalage (Matale) Anushka Darshanie Thilakarathne (Nuwara Eliya) Krishnan Kaleichelvi (Nuwara Eliya) Hemali Sujeewa (Gampaha)

Elected Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Female MPs