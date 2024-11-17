NPP announces nominees for 18 national list MP seats

Posted by Editor on November 17, 2024 - 3:43 pm

The National People’s Power (NPP) has announced the names of individuals nominated to fill the 18 National List MP seats won by the party in the 2024 parliamentary election in Sri Lanka.

The nominees for the National List MP positions allocated to the NPP have been submitted to the Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, by the party’s General Secretary, Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe.

According to the election results, the National People’s Power has been allocated 18 National List MP positions.

The individuals nominated for the National List seats secured by the NPP are as follows: