Nov 17 2024 November 17, 2024

NPP announces nominees for 18 national list MP seats

November 17, 2024

Jathika Jana Balawegaya - National People's Power (NPP)

The National People’s Power (NPP) has announced the names of individuals nominated to fill the 18 National List MP seats won by the party in the 2024 parliamentary election in Sri Lanka.

The nominees for the National List MP positions allocated to the NPP have been submitted to the Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, by the party’s General Secretary, Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe.

According to the election results, the National People’s Power has been allocated 18 National List MP positions.

The individuals nominated for the National List seats secured by the NPP are as follows:

  1. Bimal Niroshan Rathnayake
  2. Dr. Anura Karunathilake
  3. Prof. Upali Pannilage
  4. Eranga Udesh Weerarathna
  5. Aruna Jayasekara
  6. Dr. Harshana Sooriyapperuma
  7. Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku
  8. Punya Sri Kumara Jayakody
  9. Ramalingam Chandrasekar
  10. Dr. Najith Indika
  11. Sugath Thilakaratne
  12. Lakmali Kanchana Hemachandra
  13. Sunil Kumara Gamage
  14. Gamini Rathnayake
  15. Prof. Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe
  16. Sugath Wasantha de Silva
  17. Abubakar Adambawa (Digamadulla District candidate)
  18. Rathnayake Hettige Upali Samarasinghe (Vanni District candidate)
