NPP announces nominees for 18 national list MP seats
Posted by Editor on November 17, 2024 - 3:43 pm
The National People’s Power (NPP) has announced the names of individuals nominated to fill the 18 National List MP seats won by the party in the 2024 parliamentary election in Sri Lanka.
The nominees for the National List MP positions allocated to the NPP have been submitted to the Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, by the party’s General Secretary, Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe.
According to the election results, the National People’s Power has been allocated 18 National List MP positions.
The individuals nominated for the National List seats secured by the NPP are as follows:
- Bimal Niroshan Rathnayake
- Dr. Anura Karunathilake
- Prof. Upali Pannilage
- Eranga Udesh Weerarathna
- Aruna Jayasekara
- Dr. Harshana Sooriyapperuma
- Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku
- Punya Sri Kumara Jayakody
- Ramalingam Chandrasekar
- Dr. Najith Indika
- Sugath Thilakaratne
- Lakmali Kanchana Hemachandra
- Sunil Kumara Gamage
- Gamini Rathnayake
- Prof. Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe
- Sugath Wasantha de Silva
- Abubakar Adambawa (Digamadulla District candidate)
- Rathnayake Hettige Upali Samarasinghe (Vanni District candidate)
