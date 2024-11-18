Technical issues ground multiple SriLankan Airlines flights, passengers affected
Several flights have been canceled due to technical issues with a few SriLankan Airlines planes at Katunayake Airport.
A spokesperson for SriLankan Airlines stated that three aircraft experienced technical issues, leading to the cancellation of several flights and delays in others.
The spokesperson further explained that every aircraft undergoes a technical inspection after completing its journey, and some essential maintenance procedures identified during these checks may require significant time. As a result, these three aircraft have been directed for technical maintenance.
Consequently, SriLankan Airlines flight UL-123, scheduled to depart for Chennai, India, at 6:35 PM yesterday (November 17), and the return flight UL-124, scheduled to arrive in Katunayake at 10:15 PM, were canceled.
Additionally, SriLankan Airlines flight UL-196 from New Delhi, India, scheduled to arrive at Katunayake at 10:10 PM, and a flight from Melbourne, Australia, scheduled to arrive at 10:20 PM, were also canceled.
SriLankan Airlines has taken steps to notify passengers affected by these cancellations and has arranged alternative flights for those urgently needing to reach their destinations.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Lohan Ratwatte and wife further remanded November 18, 2024
- IMF delegation meets CBSL to review Sri Lanka’s economic recovery plan November 18, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s new cabinet sworn in, Harini Amarasuriya named Prime Minister November 18, 2024
- Technical issues ground multiple SriLankan Airlines flights, passengers affected November 18, 2024
- NPP announces nominees for 18 national list MP seats November 17, 2024