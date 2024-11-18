Technical issues ground multiple SriLankan Airlines flights, passengers affected

Posted by Editor on November 18, 2024 - 8:47 am

Several flights have been canceled due to technical issues with a few SriLankan Airlines planes at Katunayake Airport.

A spokesperson for SriLankan Airlines stated that three aircraft experienced technical issues, leading to the cancellation of several flights and delays in others.

The spokesperson further explained that every aircraft undergoes a technical inspection after completing its journey, and some essential maintenance procedures identified during these checks may require significant time. As a result, these three aircraft have been directed for technical maintenance.

Consequently, SriLankan Airlines flight UL-123, scheduled to depart for Chennai, India, at 6:35 PM yesterday (November 17), and the return flight UL-124, scheduled to arrive in Katunayake at 10:15 PM, were canceled.

Additionally, SriLankan Airlines flight UL-196 from New Delhi, India, scheduled to arrive at Katunayake at 10:10 PM, and a flight from Melbourne, Australia, scheduled to arrive at 10:20 PM, were also canceled.

SriLankan Airlines has taken steps to notify passengers affected by these cancellations and has arranged alternative flights for those urgently needing to reach their destinations.