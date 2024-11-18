Sri Lanka’s new cabinet sworn in, Harini Amarasuriya named Prime Minister
Posted by Editor on November 18, 2024 - 10:25 am
The swearing-in ceremony of Sri Lanka’s new Cabinet of Ministers took place this morning (November 18).
The event commenced at 10:00 AM at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, where the new Cabinet members took their oaths before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was the first to take the oath as Prime Minister before President Dissanayake.
The Cabinet Ministers of the new government are as follows:
- President Anura Kumara Dissanayake – Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance, Planning and Digital Economy
- Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya – Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education
- Vijitha Herath – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism
- Prof. Chandana Abeyrathna – Minister of State Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government
- Harshana Nanayakkara – Minister of Justice and National Integration
- Saroja Savithri Paulraj – Minister of Women and Child Affairs
- K.D. Lalkantha – Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation
- Anura Karunathilake – Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing
- Ramalingam Chandrasekar – Minister of Fisheries
- Upali Pannilage – Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment
- Sunil Handunnetti – Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development
- Ananda Wijepala – Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
- Bimal Rathnayake – Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation
- Prof. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi – Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
- Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa – Minister of Health and Mass Media
- Samantha Vidyarathna – Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure
- Sunil Kumara Gamage – Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs
- Wasantha Samarasinghe – Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development
- Prof. Krishantha Abeysena – Minister of Science and Technology
- Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando – Minister of Labour
- Engr. Kumara Jayakody – Minister of Energy
- Dr. Dhammika Patabandi – Minister of Environment
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Lohan Ratwatte and wife further remanded November 18, 2024
- IMF delegation meets CBSL to review Sri Lanka’s economic recovery plan November 18, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s new cabinet sworn in, Harini Amarasuriya named Prime Minister November 18, 2024
- Technical issues ground multiple SriLankan Airlines flights, passengers affected November 18, 2024
- NPP announces nominees for 18 national list MP seats November 17, 2024