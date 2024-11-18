Nov 18 2024 November 18, 2024 November 18, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka’s new cabinet sworn in, Harini Amarasuriya named Prime Minister

November 18, 2024

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya is sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

The swearing-in ceremony of Sri Lanka’s new Cabinet of Ministers took place this morning (November 18).

The event commenced at 10:00 AM at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, where the new Cabinet members took their oaths before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was the first to take the oath as Prime Minister before President Dissanayake.

The Cabinet Ministers of the new government are as follows:

  1. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake – Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance, Planning and Digital Economy
  2. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya – Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education
  3. Vijitha Herath – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism
  4. Prof. Chandana Abeyrathna – Minister of State Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government
  5. Harshana Nanayakkara – Minister of Justice and National Integration
  6. Saroja Savithri Paulraj – Minister of Women and Child Affairs
  7. K.D. Lalkantha – Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation
  8. Anura Karunathilake – Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing
  9. Ramalingam Chandrasekar – Minister of Fisheries
  10. Upali Pannilage – Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment
  11. Sunil Handunnetti – Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development
  12. Ananda Wijepala – Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
  13. Bimal Rathnayake – Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation
  14. Prof. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi – Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
  15. Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa – Minister of Health and Mass Media
  16. Samantha Vidyarathna – Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure
  17. Sunil Kumara Gamage – Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs
  18. Wasantha Samarasinghe – Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development
  19. Prof. Krishantha Abeysena – Minister of Science and Technology
  20. Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando – Minister of Labour
  21. Engr. Kumara Jayakody – Minister of Energy
  22. Dr. Dhammika Patabandi – Minister of Environment
