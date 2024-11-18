Sri Lanka’s new cabinet sworn in, Harini Amarasuriya named Prime Minister

Posted by Editor on November 18, 2024 - 10:25 am

The swearing-in ceremony of Sri Lanka’s new Cabinet of Ministers took place this morning (November 18).

The event commenced at 10:00 AM at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, where the new Cabinet members took their oaths before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was the first to take the oath as Prime Minister before President Dissanayake.

The Cabinet Ministers of the new government are as follows: