Bar Association calls for immediate investigation into youth’s death in Police custody

Posted by Editor on April 6, 2025 - 9:44 am

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has raised serious concerns over the recent death of a young man while in police custody at the Welikada Police Station in the early hours of April 2, 2025.

According to reports, the youth suffered fatal injuries while in custody, which are believed to have been self-inflicted. It has also been reported that he was not in a proper mental state at the time. He was later transferred to the Mulleriyawa Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Rajeev Amarasuriya, President of the BASL, issued a statement expressing deep concern about the incident and its implications for law enforcement accountability and public trust. He urged the Acting Inspector General of Police to launch an immediate and impartial investigation into the matter.

“The BASL will closely monitor the developments and take any necessary steps to ensure that due process is followed and the rule of law is upheld,” Amarasuriya said.

He emphasized that for decades, the BASL has warned law enforcement agencies, especially the Sri Lanka Police, to act with the highest level of care and responsibility to avoid such tragic incidents.

“These types of deaths weaken public confidence in the justice system,” he added.

The BASL expressed regret that despite repeated warnings and calls for reform, custodial deaths still occur. Amarasuriya noted that the authorities have been slow to take effective action to prevent these incidents and to bring those responsible to justice swiftly.

He warned that if such incidents continue, it could lead to accusations that the State allows a climate of impunity, which would harm all citizens.

The BASL reaffirmed its support for a zero-tolerance policy on custodial deaths and expressed its willingness to assist law enforcement, including the Sri Lanka Police, in improving their practices through training and capacity-building initiatives to prevent similar tragedies in the future.