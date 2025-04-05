Sri Lanka President welcomes Indian PM Narendra Modi in Colombo

Posted by Editor on April 5, 2025 - 8:00 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake warmly welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his delegation today (April 5) during a joint press conference held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, marking a significant moment in the strengthening of ties between the two neighbouring nations.

This is the first official state visit to Sri Lanka since President Dissanayake assumed office, making it a historic occasion. In his statement, President Dissanayake praised Prime Minister Modi for his strong public mandate and leadership in transforming India’s political landscape and global standing.

“The relationship between Sri Lanka and India is deeply rooted in history, culture, and shared values,” President Dissanayake said, highlighting the geographical closeness and over 2,500 years of religious and cultural ties that bind the two nations.

He also recalled India’s gesture of solidarity during the 1996 Cricket World Cup, when India played an exhibition match in Sri Lanka amid security concerns, expressing continued gratitude for the act.

During the bilateral discussions held earlier in the day, both leaders reviewed existing cooperation and explored new areas for partnership. President Dissanayake reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to the “Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future” declaration agreed upon during his earlier visit to New Delhi.

He thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Government for their steadfast support during Sri Lanka’s recent economic crisis, especially in areas of debt restructuring, infrastructure development, and social welfare. India’s assistance, particularly under its “Neighbourhood First” policy, played a vital role in Sri Lanka’s path toward economic stability, he noted.

Key highlights of the visit included:

Economic and Digital Cooperation:

India has provided INR 300 million to support Sri Lanka’s Digital Identity (SLUDI) project, aimed at advancing the island’s digital economy.

Railway Infrastructure Support:

India’s US$14.9 million line of credit for the Maho-Omanthai railway line has been converted into a grant to fund a signalling system on the Maho-Anuradhapura railway section. Both projects will be jointly inaugurated by the two leaders in Anuradhapura tomorrow.

Energy Partnership:

The leaders laid the foundation stone virtually for the Sampur Solar Power Plant, which will contribute 120 MW to Sri Lanka’s national grid. Additionally, 5,000 religious sites across the island will receive solar power systems.

Agriculture and Cold Storage:

The Dambulla Temperature and Humidity Controlled Agro Cold Storage complex, the first of its kind in Sri Lanka, was inaugurated as part of the partnership.

Tourism, Trade, and Investment:

The leaders discussed expanding cooperation in tourism, encouraging Indian investment in Sri Lanka, and increasing trade.

Defence and Security:

The two sides reaffirmed defence cooperation and President Dissanayake emphasized that Sri Lanka will not allow its territory to be used in ways that threaten India’s security.

Maritime and Fisheries Issues:

The leaders addressed illegal and environmentally damaging fishing practices like bottom trawling and called for stronger cooperation to resolve the issue sustainably.

Continental Shelf Talks:

President Dissanayake requested Prime Minister Modi’s assistance in initiating technical discussions on Sri Lanka’s claim before the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf.

Social Security Agreement:

The President urged for speedy finalization of the social security agreement, which would benefit Sri Lankan expatriate workers in India.

In recognition of Prime Minister Modi’s continued support for Sri Lanka, President Dissanayake announced that Sri Lanka will award him the country’s highest honour for a foreign Head of State – the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana. This honor acknowledges his consistent and multifaceted support to the island nation.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit Anuradhapura on April 6, where he will pay respects at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, symbolizing the historical and spiritual ties between the two nations, especially through the shared heritage of Buddhism.

President Dissanayake concluded by reaffirming Sri Lanka’s commitment to the path of peace, prosperity, and people-centered development through the national vision titled “A Thriving Nation and a Beautiful Life.”

“As neighbours and partners, we must now move forward with unity and shared purpose,” he said, expressing deep appreciation to India for standing by Sri Lanka during a transformative time.