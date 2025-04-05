Seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between India and Sri Lanka

Seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between India and Sri Lanka, covering several key sectors, were exchanged this morning (April 5) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, in the presence of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Marking a new chapter in Indo-Sri Lanka relations, these agreements aim to enhance cooperation in the fields of energy, digitalization, defence, healthcare, and development assistance.

The following MoUs were exchanged:

1. MoU between the Government of India and the Government of Sri Lanka for the Implementation of HVDC Interconnection for Import/Export of Power – Exchanged by Prof. K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Sri Lanka, and Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India.

2. MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions Implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation – Exchanged by Mr. Varuna Sri Dhanapala, Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy of Sri Lanka, and Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India.

3. MoU between the Government of India, the Government of Sri Lanka, and the Government of the United Arab Emirates for Cooperation in the Development of Trincomalee as an Energy Hub – Exchanged by Prof. K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Sri Lanka; Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India; and His Excellency Khaled Nasser AlAmeri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Sri Lanka.

4. MoU on Defence Cooperation between India and Sri Lanka – Exchanged by Retired Air Vice Marshal H.S. Sampath Thuyacontha, Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka, and Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India.

5. MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medicine between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Ministry of Health and Mass Media of Sri Lanka – Exchanged by Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Mass Media of Sri Lanka, and His Excellency Mr. Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka.

6. MoU on Pharmaceutical Cooperation – Exchanged between the Indian Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the National Medicines Regulatory Authority of Sri Lanka. The MoU was exchanged by Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, and His Excellency Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka.

7. MoU on Multi-sectoral Grant Assistance for the Eastern Province – Exchanged by Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization, and National Policies, and His Excellency Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka.

Reaffirming the theme “Friendship of Centuries, Commitment to a Prosperous Future”, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is undertaking a State Visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

A number of Cabinet Ministers representing the Government of Sri Lanka, along with India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other members of the Indian delegation, also participated in the event.