Indian PM Narendra Modi receives warm welcome in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on April 5, 2025 - 12:08 pm

Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was officially welcomed in Sri Lanka this morning (April 5) during a special state ceremony held at Independence Square in Colombo.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Sri Lanka last night (April 4) for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The welcome ceremony was held under the patronage of President Dissanayake and highlighted the strong friendship between India and Sri Lanka, following the theme “Friendship of Centuries, Commitment to a Prosperous Future.” This visit aims to strengthen the long-standing ties and shared vision for development between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at Independence Square with full honours, escorted by a Police Mounted Guard of Honour. He was warmly received by President Dissanayake, and both national anthems were played to mark the beginning of the ceremony.

As part of the official welcome, Prime Minister Modi was honoured with a ceremonial guard of honour and a gun salute. He also inspected the Sri Lanka Armed Forces Guard of Honour.

Following the exchange of formal courtesies, members of the Sri Lankan and Indian delegations were introduced. The event was attended by several high-ranking officials from both sides.

From Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker of Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Anil Jayantha Fernando, Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti, Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar, and Western Province Governor Hanif Yusuf were present.

On the Indian side, the delegation included Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka His Excellency Santosh Jha, along with other senior officials.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit marks a significant step in further strengthening the relationship between the two neighbouring countries, with discussions expected to focus on regional cooperation, trade, and development initiatives.