Indian PM in Sri Lanka: Official welcome and MoU signing today

April 5, 2025

The official ceremony to welcome the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will be held this morning (April 5) at the Independence Square premises in Colombo.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sri Lanka last night (April 4) for a three-day official visit.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today. He is also expected to participate in a meeting between the bilateral delegations.

During the event, it is anticipated that several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to energy, digitization, defence, and health will be exchanged, along with agreements pertaining to debt restructuring with India.

Prime Minister Modi will also virtually inaugurate several key projects, including the Solar Power Plant Project in Sampur, Trincomalee, developed in cooperation with India; the Dambulla Agricultural Storage Complex (Cold Storage Project) with a capacity of 5,000 metric tons for temperature and humidity control; and the installation of solar panels on 5,000 religious sites as an Indian donation.

In addition, the Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to pay homage to the Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura and officially inaugurate both the Mahawa to Anuradhapura railway signaling system and the newly renovated Mahawa to Omanthai railway line, established with assistance from the Indian government.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to conclude his official visit to Sri Lanka and depart the island on the afternoon of April 6, 2025.