Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka for official visit

Posted by Editor on April 4, 2025 - 8:54 pm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake a short while ago for a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

He landed in Katunayake on the Indian government’s special aircraft, India-01, arriving from Bangkok, Thailand.

Prime Minister Modi is accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, and several senior officials of the Government of India.

The Indian delegation was officially received at BIA by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Sri Lanka on the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.