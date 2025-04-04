Remand prisoner stabbed to death in Boossa Prison
Posted by Editor on April 4, 2025 - 2:59 pm
A remand prisoner has been murdered inside the Boossa High-Security Prison, reportedly by a convicted inmate.
The victim, identified as 46-year-old Nanda Kumar Shivananda, sustained approximately 11 stab wounds inflicted with a sharp weapon.
Authorities suspect that the murder may be linked to a recent intensive search operation at the prison, which led to the discovery of several routers and mobile phones.
Alternatively, they are investigating whether a drug-related dispute was the motive behind the attack.
