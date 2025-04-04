Aluthgama Police officers suspended over drug party
Posted by Editor on April 4, 2025 - 11:38 am
An Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Crime Division and a Police Constable at the Aluthgama Police Station have been suspended for holding a drug party with a suspect, whom they brought from the detention cell to an official room within the station.
The officers suspended are the OIC of the Crime Division, who holds the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI), and a Police Constable.
Investigations revealed that the OIC took a suspect arrested on April 2, 2025, for possession of hashish to an official room under the pretext of questioning. There, the suspect and the constable participated in the illicit party.
This incident came to light during a police investigation.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Remand prisoner stabbed to death in Boossa Prison April 4, 2025
- Aluthgama Police officers suspended over drug party April 4, 2025
- Court orders re-acceptance of rejected LG election nominations April 4, 2025
- Yoshitha and Daisy indicted, granted bail by Colombo High Court April 4, 2025
- Sri Lanka takes cautious stand on unpredictable U.S. economic shift – Chathuranga April 4, 2025