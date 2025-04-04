Aluthgama Police officers suspended over drug party

An Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Crime Division and a Police Constable at the Aluthgama Police Station have been suspended for holding a drug party with a suspect, whom they brought from the detention cell to an official room within the station.

The officers suspended are the OIC of the Crime Division, who holds the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI), and a Police Constable.

Investigations revealed that the OIC took a suspect arrested on April 2, 2025, for possession of hashish to an official room under the pretext of questioning. There, the suspect and the constable participated in the illicit party.

This incident came to light during a police investigation.